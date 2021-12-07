Deaths in Waterford, Tuesday December 7

The death has occurred of Margaret (Peggy) O'Brien (née O'Connor)

Youghal Road, Midleton, Cork / Cappoquin, Waterford

Beloved wife of the late Tom and sister of the late Joan, much-loved mother of Gerard, Neil and Margaret (Hegarty). Sadly missed by her sons, daughter, daughter-in-law Sarah, son-in-law Philip, her brother Fr. Dónal, her sister Mary, her grandchildren Clarisse, Tristan and Conor, nieces, nephews, neighbours, friends, former colleagues and pupils of St. Mary’s High School, Midleton where she taught for many years.

Lying in repose at Hyde’s Funeral Home, Drury’s Avenue, Midleton on Wednesday, 8th December, from 5.30pm to 6.30pm for family and close friends.

Requiem Mass on Thursday, 9th December, at 11am in Church of the Most Holy Rosary, Midleton followed by burial in St. Colman’s Church Cemetery Cloyne.

The Mass will be available to view live on the Parish TV Saorview Channel and the link here.

The death has occurred of Bridget McGrath (née Delaney)

Ballinaclough, Fenor, Waterford

Sadly missed by her loving husband John, sons Michael, Declan and Conor, daughters Marian and Fiona, daughters-in-law Helen, Elaine and Karen, sons-in-law Brian and Cathal, grandchildren Eoin, Ciara, Aoife, Sínead, Darragh, Róisín, Clodagh, Cara, Kate and Keelin, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours and her wonderful friends.

May Bridget Rest In Peace

Bridget's Funeral cortége will be passing her residence on Wednesday at approximately 2:30 pm en route to Fenor Church for Mass on arrival at 3 pm followed by burial in the adjoining Cemetery giving neighbours and friends an opportunity to pay their respects whilst socially distancing.

Bridget's Funeral Mass will be available to view at 3 pm on Wednesday.

House Private Please

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the charity of your choice.

The death has occurred of Edmond Cullinane.

Ballybrennock, Dunhill, Waterford

Predeceased by Beryl, Dick, Jimmy and Eileen.

Sadly missed by his loving family Teresa (Allen), Agnes (Kelleher), Sr. Joyce, Gerald, Raymond, Percy and John, sisters-in-law Joan, Margo, Bernie, Rita and Geraldine, brothers-in-law Oliver Allen and Mike Kelleher, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives and his wide circle of friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing in his residence on Tuesday from 3 pm to 6 pm. Edmond's funeral cortége will be arriving at the Church of the Sacred Heart, Dunhill for Mass on arrival at 11:30 am on Wednesday followed by burial in the adjoining Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Molly Baumgart (née Cheevers)

Summerhill, Waterford City, Waterford



Molly Baumgart (nee Cheevers) Summerhill, Waterford who died on Sunday. Beloved wife of the late Gary, much loved mother of Ellen and Michele and cherished grandmother of Brian, James, Charlotte, Hannah, Jessica and Olivia. Sadly missed by her family, brother Charlie, sons-in-law George and Kevin, sisters-in-law Jean and Angela, cousins especially Mary, nieces and nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Molly Rest in Peace

Requiem Mass in The Cathedral of the Most Holy Trinity on Thursday at 10.30am followed by private cremation. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Palliative Care, Oak ward, University Hospital Waterford. Molly’s Funeral cortége will be passing her residence on Thursday at approximately 10.10am en route to The Cathedral for Mass on arrival at 10.30am giving neighbours and friends an opportunity to pay their respects whilst socially distancing.

The death has occurred of Catherine Whelan (née Leahy)

Dungarvan, Waterford



Catherine Whelan (née Leahy), Coolagh Road, Abbeyside, Dungarvan, which sad event occurred on Saturday, 4th December 2021. Predeceased by her husband Paddy. Deeply regretted by her loving sons William, John and Martin, daughter-in-law Rosie, sister Nellie Condon, sister-in-law Anne Belson (Isle of Wight), grandchildren Katie, Paddy, Jack and Harry.

May she Rest in Peace

Reposing at Drohan’s Funeral Home,Dungarvan on Sunday 12th December from 5:30p.m – 7p.m. Funeral Mass on Monday 13th December at 11a.m in St. Augustine’s Church, Abbeyside. Burial will take place afterwards in St. Laurence's Cemetery, Ballinroad.

The livestream of Catherine’s Requiem Mass will take place from 10:55a.m on Monday and can be viewed by following the link here.

The death has occurred of Thomas Power

Ardeenlone, Kilmacthomas, Waterford

Thomas, deeply regretted by his cousins, relatives, and many friends.

May He Rest in Peace.

Funeral to arrive, on Thursday 9th of December, to St. Nicholas' Church, Ballyduff Lower, for requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred of Kyle Kearney

Retagh, Portnaboe, Waterford

Sadly missed by his loving parents Annabel and Tommy, brothers Shane and Adam, sister Laura, partner Rachel (Power), grandparents John Kearney and Mickey Purcell, uncles Stephen, Michael, Thomas and Declan, aunts Rose, Martina, Fiona and Catherine, relatives, extended family, neighbours and all his wonderful friends.

May Kyle Rest In Peace.

Funeral Arrangements Later.

The death has occurred of Joan Hallissey (née Kiely)

William Street, Portlaw, Waterford



Predeceased by her husband Walter.

Passed away peacefully in Mooncoin Residental Care Centre in her 103rd year.

Sadly missed by her loving children Eithne, David, Mary and Carmel, sons-in-law Danny, Pat and Paul, daughter-in-law Eleanor, her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, her sisters Ita Grogan (Waterford), Kitty (Canada) and Susan (U.K.), nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Joan Rest In Peace.

Removal from her residence at 10.40am on Thursday for Mass on arrival at 11 am in St. Patrick's Church, Portlaw, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

House Private Please.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Martin's Day Care Centre, Portlaw.