Waterford webinar: Top tips for people seeking employment

Pitman Training and Fresh Perspective are hosting a free webinar on Tuesday, December 7 at 6.30pm.
The webinar is titled: 'Go Get That Job'.
The event will be held online and is designed to share tips on how to stand out from the crowd and land your dream job.
Pitman Training said: "Find out how to create a winning CV, learn how to search and apply for the best jobs and how to perform well in an interview."
To register for the FREE webinar, click here.
Pitman Training offers supported Course Diplomas in more than 250 courses.
