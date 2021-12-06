ALERT: Waterford man missing since November 17

Waterford man Brian Kinsella has been missing since November 17.
*** MISSING PERSON ***— Waterford Marine Search and Rescue (@WaterfordMSAR) November 18, 2021
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Brian Kinsella, please contact Waterford Garda Station on 051-305300. pic.twitter.com/PnXUIIRJP2
Brian Kinsella was last seen on CCTV Wednesday morning at 10.10am walking on Grattan Quay heading towards Waterford Greenway in Bilberry.
A multi-agency search has been conducted including crews from Waterford Marine SAR, Mallow SAR, Dunmore East & Tramore CG, Garda Water Unit, Waterford City River Rescue, the Civil Defence.
Crews from WMSAR continued their search efforts today for missing Waterford man, Brian Kinsella.— Waterford Marine Search and Rescue (@WaterfordMSAR) December 5, 2021
Brian is missing since Wednesday November 17th.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Brian, please contact Waterford Garda Station on 051-305300 pic.twitter.com/CU2nfIupv1
