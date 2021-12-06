Successful Santa charity cycle in Waterford

Waterford's Santa charity cycle took place on Friday, December 3 .
It was held in association with the cycling club, 'The Biscuit Club'.
People were encouraged to wear a Santa suit while cycling around a designated cycle route in Waterford.
The Santa Cycle was a 'great success'.
The Santa Cycle was a great success on Friday evening! Thanks to Paul Hutchinson & @thebiscuitclub & to @SolasCentre #charitycycle pic.twitter.com/ufArokR2lO— Winterval Waterford (@Winterval_WAT) December 5, 2021
