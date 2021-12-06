Search

06 Dec 2021

New funding schemes available in Waterford

New schemes available in Waterford

Malcolm Noonan TD has announced 2 funding schemes for Protected Structures and historic buildings.

The two schemes are titled: The Built Heritage Investment Scheme (BHIS) 2022 and the Historic Structures Fund (HSF) 2022.

Waterford City and County Council has received funding of €1,071,800 for conservation projects under these schemes since 2016.

As a result, 115 projects have been supported resulting in 8,200 days of employment and generating a spending of €2,677,000.

The projects ranged in scope from essential repairs of rainwater goods, walls, windows, thatch roofs, stained glass, to large-scale repairs of buildings.

The BHIS scheme seeks to 'leverage private capital for investment in small-scale, labour-intensive projects and to support the employment of skilled and experienced conservation professionals'.

Waterford has been allocated €182,400, which is an increase of 33% since 2021.

Funding awards made under the scheme will be between €2,500 and €15,000, with applicants matching in full the grants being awarded.

Funding for the Historic Structures Fund (HSF) is being made available as part of Project Ireland 2040. Total funding available nationally under the Historic Structures fund in 2022 will be €4 million

The criteria, list of qualifying works and the application forms can be found here.

