New Waterford entrepreneurs given opportunities to kick-start their business models

As part of Waterford's Local Enterprise Office scholarship programme, four entrepreneurs took up their desk space at Boxworks recently.

The LEO Desk programme was created to facilitate those with a business idea or in start-up phase.

The businesses will have a 'creative coworking and networking environment for six months' which will allow them to 'put specific goals in place'.

The businesses will receive monthly meetings with a LEO business advisor.

The four businesses to take up their desk spaces at Boxworks Co. Work. Space are Ann Marie Deady, Peter Fortune, Sarah Bowie and Sinead O’Neill.

(Image: Local Enterprise Office, Waterford)

Ann-Marie Deady is the owner of AM Deady Design, a Branding and Illustration studio. Ann-Marie is 'passionate about working with female entrepreneurs in the Fashion, Beauty, and Lifestyle industries in bringing their visual dreams to life'.

"Boxworks is an amazing space to work from. The co-working community is so supportive and being surrounded by creative professionals opens up all avenues for collaboration for my growing business. We have an exciting ongoing collaboration in the works and the co-working environment encourages this growth"

Peter Fortune, Founder of Boardgamer.ie, sells modern board games, traditional board games, and accessories.

"We've seen good growth over the past year and have worked with existing members of Boxworks on the redevelopment of the store and brand that is due to launch soon. We want to launch our own line of board games with the new brand in the future."

Cartoonist Writer and Tutor, Sarah Bowie, is Co.Founder of the Comics Labs of Ireland’s first Graphic short Story Prize in partnership with The Irish Times. Her 'Socially Distanced' comic strip, an observational look at life in a pandemic, updates weekly on Instagram at @sarah__bowie and her latest picture books are available online.

Sarah is also the founder of ‘Waterford Sketchers’ and hosts workshops in writing and illustration for libraries, schools, and colleges.

"The LEO Desk Programme at Boxworks is giving me a fantastic opportunity to make connections in the vibrant start-up and freelance community in Waterford. It's already given me leads to new project opportunities, and I really enjoy the welcoming atmosphere that Emer and Jim have created in Boxworks. I feel this is an environment that will really help me grow my business."

Life & Business Coach Sinéad O’Neill is qualified through the ILI, an accredited ACSTH programme with the International Coach Federation, the longest established and most respected Coach and Coaching Accrediting Body in the world in 2015.

"I’m in the process of establishing a new social enterprise and being chosen for this programme is a wonderful opportunity for me to come out of my home office and into a coworking environment surrounded by creative like-minded people."

Director of Boxworks, Jim Gordan said the coworking environment is the 'ideal' creative environment for startups and emerging entrepreneurs.

"To date, this Scholarship programme has supported 40 + entrepreneurs since its launch which included funding, mentoring, networking, collaboration with other in-house coworkers, work placements, employment and setting up in business." he added.