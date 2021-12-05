Public can access newly enhanced river walk in Waterford

The newly extended pathway from Maypark Village to Cove Lane was opened to the public this week after construction was completed on the enhanced Suir River Walk.

Improvements included the widening of paths, realigning of the path to avoid mature trees, the installation of culverts, fencing, and a new entrance was created at Cove Lane, and the entrance at King’s Channel was improved.

The works have improved access to the trail and made it more easily accessible to the public.

Director of Services, Fergus Galvin said the improvements will make the trail more appealing.

"It was a somewhat well-kept secret amongst those in the vicinity. While the infrastructure was already there with a path from the Kings Channel entrance right through to Freshfield, these works have greatly enhanced the trail, and extended it a further 500 metres to Cove Lane."

He added that since the closure of the Snowcream site, Waterford City and County Council has agreed to purchase the site which includes Goff Woods from Glanbia.

"The natural woodland area on the banks of the Suir has been inaccessible for many years and this trail which was developed under licence from Glanbia will enable the public to enjoy the woodland again."

Waterford Council's ambition is to extend the pathway all the way into the heart of the city centre creating a continuous 4.3km long path from Ballinakill to Georges Quay.

The council will develop plans during 2022 to achieve this.

The walkway is bounded by the River Suir to the north and sloping woodlands to the south.

The new pathway that runs the length of the trail is littered with fallen leaves to give a slightly yielding surface, which is perfect for walkers and runners.

Waterford City & County Mayor Cllr. Joe Kelly acknowledged that an enhanced pathway is a welcome addition.

"This original walkway was of huge benefit to those from the area, however with the improvements and extension it is will be an amenity that can be enjoyed by many more.”

"It is a wonderful addition and the improvements to the surfacing will make it a viable option for walkers, joggers and families wishing to enjoy the outdoors."