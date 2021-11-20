Waterford communities take part in 'Plant the Parish' initiative

Larchville & Lisduggan Residents’ Association recently took part in the 'Plant the Parish' initiative.

Waterford City and County Council have created 'Plant the Parish' which involves working with local residents’ associations and encourages communities to 'green' their shared spaces.

Waterford City and County Council supplied bedding plants and the local residents’ associations rallied the community to get planting to enhance the communal areas by adding colour to the estates.

Estate and Tenancy Management Officer with Waterford City and County Council, Michael Murphy said he was 'delighted' with the response from the Residents’ Association.

Mr. Murphy said the idea behind Plant the Parish was to encourage local communities to get out and about in the community and get planting.

"There was a fantastic response by both Larchville and Lisduggan residents and I have to commend the Residents’ Association for getting behind Plant the Parish." he added.

He said it was 'heartening' to see the local pride in the community and the effort made by the committees.

"The results were fantastic and will benefit the wider community. Greening our communities promotes improved air-quality, and promotes better physical and mental health to all residents." he said.

Cllr. John Hearne paid tribute to the residents and the Residents’ Association Committee that took part in 'Plant the Parish'.

"There is a wonderful sense of belonging in Larchville and Lisduggan and this initiative highlighted that even more. Young and old got involved in the planting and the tidy up, and it’s great to see that despite the challenges of the pandemic, community spirit is stronger than ever in Larchville and Lisduggan.” added Cllr. Hearne.