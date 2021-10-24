REVEALED: How is the Covid situation looking in your Waterford locality?

The Covid rate in Waterford city south is the highest of any local area in the country, new figures from the Health Service Executive’s Health Protection Surveillance Centre reveal.

The 14-day incidence rate in the city south area is 1,486 cases per 100,000 of the population, three times the national average of 493 per 100,000.

The situation isn't much better in Tramore/Waterford City West, where the 14-day rate is 1,121 per 100,000.

These figures come despite the fact that Waterford has the highest rate of fully vaccinated adults in the country. A staggering 99.7% of people over the age of 18 are double jabbed in the county.

THE NUMBERS

In the seven days prior to these statistics being released, Waterford had 1,086 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in the county. 334 of those occurred in Waterford City South, while 251 were confirmed in Tramore/Waterford City West and 211 in the city east district.

Elsewhere, Dungarvan has the lowest 14-day rate (527 per 100,000) in the county but it is still above the national average. Dungarvan saw 108 cases confirmed last week.

Portlaw-Kilmacthomas had 117 cases while Lismore had the fewest actual number of cases at 65. It still has a higher rate per 100,000 than Dungarvan, currently standing at 606 cases per 100,000 over 14 days.