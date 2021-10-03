Dozens of Waterford businesses and homes to receive energy upgrades
Waterford has been allocated a portion of €57million available under the Community Energy Grant Scheme.
Administered by the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI), dozens of businesses, homes and community services around the county will benefit from lighting, glazing and wall upgrades as well as heating works.
According to Minister for the Environment, Eamon Ryan, the investment will help projects achieve energy savings amounting to €156million each year.
White Strand Community Building, Waterford Institute of Technology, Dungarvan Sports Centre, Killowen Orchard and St Patrick's Parish Hall are among those who will receive the upgrades.
