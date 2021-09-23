"We will not take it" - WIT Student President speaks at Dáil protest
The president of Waterford Institute of Technology Students Union (WITSU) has said students facing the accommodation crisis "will not take it" as protesting continues outside government buildings.
Rachel McCartney made the comments at the student protest outside Dáil Éireann today, which hopes to raise awareness of the lack of accommodation for students as well as rising rental costs.
@WITSU_ President, Rachel McCartney telling us why WITSU are protesting today! 10% of students in Waterford are currently looking for accommodation. We need the Government to act now #NoKeysNoDegrees pic.twitter.com/SsNLuYpaKI— John #EducationForAll (@USI_South) September 23, 2021
According to McCartney in a video posted online, one in ten students in the county need somewhere to stay while conducting their studies.
She said she and the Students Union team are attending today so that Waterford students' voices are heard.
Your WITSU Welfare & Equality Officer Lauren is joined today with your WITSU President Rachel and Events and Engagement Officer Jenny outside the #Dail today to represent WIT Students in the fight for government action! #NoKeysNoDegrees #WITSU #USI pic.twitter.com/kmHgFEJXjP— WIT Students' Union (@WITSU_) September 23, 2021
Her comments come after a heated exchange on the housing crisis in Dáil Éireann this afternoon between Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and Sinn Féin's Pearse Dohety.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.