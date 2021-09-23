Search

23/09/2021

"We will not take it" - WIT Student President speaks at Dáil protest

"We will not take it" - WIT Student President speaks at Dáil protest

"We will not take it" - WIT Student President speaks at Dáil protest

Reporter:

Mary McFadden

Email:

mary.mcfadden@iconicnews.ie

The president of Waterford Institute of Technology Students Union (WITSU) has said students facing the accommodation crisis "will not take it" as protesting continues outside government buildings. 

Rachel McCartney made the comments at the student protest outside Dáil Éireann today, which hopes to raise awareness of the lack of accommodation for students as well as rising rental costs.  

According to McCartney in a video posted online, one in ten students in the county need somewhere to stay while conducting their studies. 

She said she and the Students Union team are attending today so that Waterford students' voices are heard. 

Her comments come after a heated exchange on the housing crisis in Dáil Éireann this afternoon between Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and Sinn Féin's Pearse Dohety. 

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Subscribe Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media