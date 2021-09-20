Search

20/09/2021

Death Notices for Waterford - September 18th - 20th, 2021

The late Loretto (Freddie) Power

The death has occurred of Loretto (Freddie) Power of Kielogue, Grantstown, Waterford and late of Drakesland Nursing Home, Kilkenny. Predeceased by her brother Oliver. She will sadly missed by her sisters Maureen and Kathleen, brother Des, sisters-in-law Rosie and Pauline, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Funeral Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Ballygunner, today (Monday September 20th) at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. 

To view Loretto's Funeral Mass click here

The late Elizabeth (Lila) Rogers née Lacey 

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Lila) Rogers née Lacey, Havenwood, Ballygunner, Co. Waterford and late of St. Austin’s Tce., Tullow, Co. Carlow – 18th September 2021 peacefully surrounded by her loving family; sadly missed by her loving husband Stephen, daughter Valerie, stepson Mark, sisters Marion and Kay, brothers Joe and Larry, son-in-law Stephen, brother-in-law Jimmy, sisters-in-law Beryl and Veronique, nieces, nephews, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Halligan’s Funeral Home, Station Road, Rathvilly (Eircode R93 C560) from 5 until 8 o’clock this evening (Monday September 20th). Removal from there at 10.30 o’clock on Tuesday morning to The Church of The Most Holy Rosary, Tullow arriving for 11 o’clock Requiem Mass followed by cremation in The Victorian Chapel, Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold’s Cross, Dublin at 1.45 pm. 

Donations, in lieu of flowers can be made directly to The Irish Cancer Society. 

The late John O'Grady 

The death has occurred of John O'Grady (Glounthaune, Waterford and New Ross) on September 18th 2021 in the presence of his family, JOHN, much loved husband of Pat (née Mulcahy), loving father of Sheana and Fiona, son of the late Dick and Kitty O’Grady, New Ross.

Sadly, missed by his loving wife and daughters, son-in-law Patrick (Tambourgi), granddaughter Isabelle, sister Rosemary (Molohan), brother Rory, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Private family funeral.

Family flowers only, donation in lieu, if wished, to Marymount Hospital or R.N.L.I. 

The late Patrick McDonnell 

The death has occurred of Mr. Patrick McDonnell of Francis Terrace, Airmount, Waterford, and late of Leighlinbridge, Co. Carlow. 

He will be sadly missed by his family and friends. Service will be held at the Victorian Chapel, Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold’s Cross, D6W HY98 at 2.30pm tomorrow (Tuesday September 21st). 

The late James (Jimmy) Kent 

The death has occurred of James (Jimmy) Kent, of Ballybeg Drive, Ballybeg, Waterford.

Sunday 19th September 2021. Formerly of Jail Street, and late of CIE and Waterford Port and Docks.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Eileen, sons Seamus, Raymond and Barry, daughter Sandra, daughters-in-law Kelly and Marie-Claire, grandchildren Liz, Ryan, Keegan, Nicole, Tanya and Lannah, sister Nancy Russell, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and friends.

Requiem Mass in Ballybricken Church on Wednesday at 10.30 am followed by burial in St. Otteran's Cemetery.

Walking from the corner of Mayors Walk and Barrack Street at approximately 10.15 am on Wednesday for Mass on arrival giving neighbours and friends an opportunity to pay their respects whilst socially distancing.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Waterford Palliative Care.

