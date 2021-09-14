WEATHER: Highs of 20 degrees expected today
High temperatures of between 17 and 20 degrees is expected across the country today.
According to Met Éireann, the warm weather will be accompanied with light southerly or variable breezes.
It will be mostly cloudy throughout the day with showers in many regions as well as occasional bright spells.
Early morning mist and clouds is to be expected with showery rain affecting Connacht, Ulster and Munster.
