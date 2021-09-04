Search

Record high for students receiving Leaving Cert top marks

Mary McFadden

The number of students receiving top grades in the Leaving Certificate has reached a record high this year. 

The highly anticipated results this morning, collected by 61,000 students, shows an average of 2.6% grade inflation on last year. 

The percentage of students who achieved a H1 in English was 7.6%, compared to just 4.4% last year. 

Just over 15% of students go a H1 result in Math, compared to 8.5% last year, while Irish results saw an increase of 2.8% from 9.1% to 11.9%. 

Speaking to Claire Byrne Live this morning, Minister for Education Norma Foley discussed the inflation and said that it was "a very different year, a unique year." 

Due to the 2021 pandemic, students had the option of choosing a traditional exam, ongoing accredited learning or a combination of both. Most students sat papers in at least one subject. 

When asked whether students would be willing to return to a normal Leaving Certificate next year, Minister Foley said, "Covid has an unpredictable nature and variants can strike at any time. All indications are we're coming to an end of Covid and our planning is in that direction. We keep everything under review." 

The competition will be fierce for Round 1 of CAO offers as higher grades inevitably lead to an increase in points. 

