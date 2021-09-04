Dates for popular Waterford Winterval festival announced
The dates for Waterford's Winterval festival have been announced on the event's Facebook page.
The festival, which organisers say is "bigger and better than ever before", will take place from November 19th to December 23rd in Waterford City.
Despite uncertainty regarding Covid-19 restrictions the event went ahead last Christmas and is due to go ahead this year as well.
Some of the attractions include Santa's Snow Globe and the Windows of Winterval.
