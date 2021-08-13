13/08/2021

Artlinks award for Waterford led Project

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Recognising the importance of supporting artists, the Artlinks programme has announced their 2021 award winners.

ArtLinks partners in Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford and Waterford City & County Council  have announced that in 2021 they are in the position to offer a discretionary award in addition to the overall Collaborative Bursary Award winner, Na Cailleacha.

The artists selected are soprano Róisín O’Grady, Waterford, harpist Siobhan Armstrong, Kilkenny and seán nos singer Cárthach Mac Craith, An Rinn each prominent in their own field.

The project brings these musicians together to perform music from Ireland and Europe in the 17th and 18th centuries with performances planned in 2022.

This award will allow a new collaboration between three respected Irish artists who combine expertise from their different fields.

This trio has come together to explore the music of Ireland and its colonists, in the seventeenth- and eighteenth centuries: involving a sean-nós singer who lives at the heart of vernacular Irish vocal music, and a soprano with a ‘Historically Informed Performance’ background, where sensitivity to historical performance techniques and aesthetics is an integral part of the enterprise.

The harp soloist and accompanist for both these singers is unique in Ireland, playing not only Ireland’s early harp but also a 17th-century European harp with three rows of strings, suitable for the performance of Renaissance and baroque European music.

The local authority Arts Offices of Wexford, Carlow, Kilkenny and Waterford, through the Artlinks programme, have been supporting artists in all art forms living in the South East region in the form of annual bursaries and professional development initiatives.

ArtLinks is a partnership of the four Local Authority Arts Offices in Wexford, Waterford, Carlow and Kilkenny, and is supported by the Arts Council/An Chomhairle Ealaíon.

For all ArtLinks enquiries please contact artlinks.ie@gmail.com

