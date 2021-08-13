Have your say in shaping the future of Waterford City and County

Waterford City and County Council has published a Draft Development Plan which sets out a framework or blue print for the proper planning and sustainable development for the period from 2022 to 2028.

It focuses on key areas such as economy, social, physical and environmental perspective.

This Draft Plan is the first consolidated plan for Waterford City and County and will replace the existing Waterford City Development Plan 2013-2019 (as extended), Waterford County Development Plan 2011-2017 (as extended) and Dungarvan Town Council Plan 2012 – 2018 (as extended).

Waterford City and County Council is inviting submissions from the public to have a say in the policy and spatial framework which shapes the City and County of Waterford, with the ultimate goal to make the region the best possible place to live, work, invest and visit.

The growth of the city and county will complement and enhance growth of the wider city Region, and drive regional prosperity and improve quality of life.

The making of the Development Plan is an ideal opportunity for people who live, work, and invest in Waterford, to have a say in shaping the future of Waterford city and county.

The online consultation portal has been developed by Waterford City and County Council in partnership with Civiq.eu.

The portal, which is accessed from the homepage of the Waterford Council website, provides access to relevant background documents, including the Draft Development Plan, Maps, Appendices and Environment Reports.

A dashboard displaying details of submissions made is available and it is important for wide ranging public participation during this stage of the plan-making process.

The portal and submission period is open until August 30th, 2021 at https://consult.waterfordcouncil.ie/en/consultation/draft-waterford-city-and-county-development-plan-2022-2028