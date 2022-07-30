Search

30 Jul 2022

Another Shark attack at Galway Races as Hallowed Star strolls home for Hanlon

Another Shark attack at Galway Races as Hallowed Star strolls home for Hanlon

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

30 Jul 2022 6:43 PM

Rachael Blackmore teamed up with her old mentor John ‘Shark’ Hanlon to land the valuable BoyleSports Handicap Hurdle aboard Hallowed Star on the penultimate day of the Galway Festival.

Hanlon is widely credited as the man who set Blackmore on the path to stardom and she repaid the County Carlow handler in spades by steering the seven-year-old to an impressive 17-length success to scoop the €64,900  first-prize.

Ridden prominently by the Gold Cup-winning jockey, Hallowed Star pulled clear on the climb to the straight and survived a mistake at the second last to record an unchallenged victory at 8-1.

Bigger and better things surely await the winner, who scored in the manner of a Graded performer, but for now Hanlon was willing to simply just soak in his second big winner of the week following Hewick’s triumph in Wednesday’s Galway Plate.

“Rachael was super and the horse was super. He was keen in her hands and she had the brains to let him roll on. When you are up there you are out of trouble,” said Hanlon.

“She was very good on him, as she is on them all. She rode one of her first winners here for the Mees (owners) on Camlann so it’s great to have her back in the colours and get another winner for them.

“For me it’s some week to win two feature races in Galway. We have only a small team of horses and to have two features going home is unbelievable.”

He went on: “I have to thank the staff at home and Rachel, my partner. Without them I’d be no-one and it’s the same with every trainer, without the staff they are no-one.

“It’s a tough time with staff, expensive times. For any small trainers out there I’d say keep at it because you’ll get there.

“This means so much to everyone that is involved in horses. It’s a tough time on owners as well because everything has gone so expensive.

“It’s a good crowd today and the other day they were five deep all around when Hewick won. It’s unreal and when they see a small trainer winning they are always there to support them.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media