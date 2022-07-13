RACING: Your guide to Thursday’s action at Leopardstown 

Leopardstown Racecourse stages a competitive card on Thursday evening which also features Group race action.

The meeting gets underway at 5.15pm and concludes at 8.20pm. With warm temperatures across the country, the going is Good, Good to Firm in places and the forecast is for a cloudy day. Watering is also taking place at the track. We have previewed the pick of the action and you can find the best odds on the SBK Sportsbook App

The highlight on the card is the Group Three Meld Stakes over one mile and a furlong at 7.20pm. Six runners go to post for the €52,500 event, including Trevaunance who returned to action with a smooth win at Limerick last month. The three-year-old powered clear in good style on that occasion and looks open to any amount of improvement. She also benefits from the fillies’ allowance in this event.

Howth is another interesting runner for Aidan O’Brien despite filling six in all three runs this term. However, he is clearly better than he has showed so far this term and he remains interesting along with Patrick Sarsfield. He was third in a Group event at Leopardstown in May and has to enter calculations in this event.

Georgeville posted his best effort of the year when second in a Listed event at Leopardstown and he is open to more improvement along with Boundless Ocean who filled second at Leopardstown last month. Bear Story, second in a Group Two at the Curragh in May has subsequently finished down the field in a Group One and Group Three at the Curragh, but is clearly another of interest.

The €16,000 Fillies Maiden is another interesting event in which Aidan O’Brien saddles newcomer Library. A son of the late, great Galileo she is related to a number of winners and clearly makes appeal on pedigree.

Zouperior cost 45,000gns and is another fascinating newcomer being by Australian champion Zoustar. Caroline Street also makes her debut here and the daughter of No Nay Never was purchased for $200,000 as a yearling, whilst 540,000gns buy Amusement comes into the race with previous form when disappointing on debut at Leopardstown in June when filling last of five. However, she is bred in the purple being related to Oaks heroine Dancing Rain and she should certainly take a big step forward in this event.

Elsewhere on the card, Point Gellibrand should be tough to beat for Joseph O’Brien in the 10-furlong maiden at 7.50pm. A €95,000 purchase, he has been gelded since finishing second to Martinstown at Cork in May and is clearly open to more improvement going forward.

Leopardstown Selections

5.15pm Wave Machine

5.45pm Corporal Villette

6.15pm Atlas

6.50pm Library

7.20pm Patrick Sarsfield

7.50pm Point Gellibrand

8.20pm Rock Of Candy