Search

26 Jun 2022

TIPS: Ruby Walsh and Fran Berry's picks for the final day at the Curragh

TIPS: Ruby Walsh and Fran Berry's picks for the final day at the Curragh

Ruby Walsh and Fran Berry are on the Paddy Power panel of experts giving their top tips for the final day's racing at the Curragh, Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Reporter:

Daragh Nolan

26 Jun 2022 1:43 PM

The expert tips for the final day of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby festival from Fran Berry and Ruby Walsh. 

The second race at 2:10, the Airlie Stud Stakes first on the lad’s agenda to mention and all of the panel were high on the quality of this six furlong race but Ruby kicked it off and reckons it will be hard to look past Aidan O’Brien’s odds on favourite Statuette. But called the race “one for horse racing lovers.”

Fran Berry was hesitant to recommend anything beyond the favourite but complemented many of the other runners. But it looks like Stauette’s to lose in this one.

2:40

It’s another six furlong trip up next with Sherry FitzGerald Country Homes Handicap. Ruby is out of action for this one as his choice Goodnight Girl who he predicted to run well in the soft has been withdrawn. Fran fancied the favourite Heavenly Power ridden by Conor Hoban and he reckons this horse has come on a lot and should take him victory in this one.

3:10

Fran’s first runner to mention was 16-1 shot Laugh a Minute who could run a big race in this one, but the two to handicappers to the forefront of his mind in this one were Additional trained by Sarah Lynam at 5-1 and Alligator Alley formerly trained by Joseph O’Brien and now by David O’Meara which sits at 6-1. A wide open race in regards to betting.

The experts paid mention to the English that usually have success on Irish soil in these handicaps although that has dwindled in recent years. Ruby, although he was unaware at the time, opted for the favourite at the time of writing 9-2 shot Erosandpsyche. Ruby cited the horse’s higher draw for this one, especially if it rains.

3:45, The big race

The big race on the final day of the Curragh, the Group 1 Alwasmiyah Pretty Polly Stakes. The general consensus was that this one is a “cracker” race and displays a nice blend of Irish versus English horses.

La Petite Coco was the favourite early in the week but has since drifted to third in the betting at 5-1. The current top two in the betting are both trained by Englishman William Haggas with My Astra and Purplepay who sit at 3-1 and 10-3 respectively.

But it’s My Astra who is Fran Berry’s choice for this one. Ruby stayed away from all the aforementioned picks and discussion and opted for Concert Hall. The three-year old is trained by Aidan O’Brien and ridden by Ryan Moore. Ruby reckon the mile and two furlongs will suit Concert hall and the filly currently sits at 11-2.

4:20

The Irish Stallion Farms EBF "Ragusa" Handicap and straight out of the gate not much love for Willie Mullins’ Berkshire Royal who Ruby described as “having plenty of ability but has his problems” and 22-1 price probably reflects that.

Ruby has opted for Dancila and it’s a second time unlucky for the Kildare man’s pick as Dancila has since been withdrawn. 

Fran’s choice was Michael Halford horse that is drawn in stall two for this one and that is Golden Twilight. Fran cited the horse's maiden win in Dundalk, a track where he has won on two occasions. 16-1 shot that could be worth a go each way according to our expert.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media