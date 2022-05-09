Racing Welfare launches Mental Health Awareness Week campaign to support those experiencing loneliness

Racing Welfare’s Mental Health Awareness Week campaign got under way on Monday with the aim of supporting those working in the sport who are experiencing loneliness.

This week is #MentalHealthAwarenessWeek



This film seeks to highlight the prevalence of #loneliness in the UK & how we are working in the racing community to try & tackle this hidden epidemic



Thanks to @EquineP & Anthony Kemp for making this film possible#IveBeenThere pic.twitter.com/3V3W6jBMrx — Racing Welfare (@Racingwelfare) May 9, 2022

The charity is encouraging workplaces to set aside time for conversations with colleagues concerning their mental health.

The Check-In and Chat service, which was initially set up during lockdown, will be highlighted while a film will be shown on racecourses and in the media, with green ribbons of support also distributed on track.

Between January and the end of March, Racing Welfare experienced a 27 per cent increase from last year in those seeking assistance from the charity.

Dawn Goodfellow, Racing Welfare’s chief executive, said: “We saw through the lockdown how important it is to look after our own wellbeing and mental health, and in particular we provided much support for people with their mental health and through our check-in and chat services which play a key role in tackling loneliness and isolation.

“That isn’t something which has gone away – the important message is that Racing Welfare is here for anyone working in or retired from racing.”