'I found a golden highway' - Irish horse A Case of You gallops to victory in Dubai

Irish challenger A Case Of You claimed top honours in the Al Quoz Sprint at Meydan.

The Ado McGuinness-trained four-year-old was already a Group One winner, having sparked scenes of wild celebration at ParisLongchamp with victory in last season’s Prix de l’Abbaye.

He went on to finish fifth at the Breeders’ Cup and made a successful reappearance at Dundalk last month before finishing second to Man Of Promise in the Nad Al Sheba Turf Sprint three weeks ago.

A Group 1 winner again! A Case Of You beats Happy Romance and Man Of Promise in the Al Quoz Sprint for @adomcguinness1 and @WhelanRonan at Meydan! #DWC22 pic.twitter.com/VQ6vgvBpfx — At The Races (@AtTheRaces) March 26, 2022

Man Of Promise was the odds-on favourite to complete a course and distance hat-trick for Charlie Appleby and William Buick, but could never quite get on terms with 11-1 shot A Case Of You, who galloped strongly against the rail to win a shade cosily under Ronan Whelan.

Richard Hannon’s Happy Romance came home to good effect to beat Man Of Promise to the runner-up spot.

McGuinness said: “Ronan, we call him Ronnie, is a world-class rider he’s proved it on this horse’s last two wins.



Ronan Whelan was all smiles after winning on A Case Of You





“I told him we had to get out. We were behind the Godolphin horse, but we knew we had a huge help being on this side. His last furlong is his best, and even though the favourite was beside us we beat him well.

“It was soft ground when he won in Paris and quickish here, but good horses go on any ground.

“He will be ok over a fast five furlongs at Ascot (King’s Stand), but the big ones are the Abbaye and then the Breeders’ Cup at Keeneland where the five and a half furlongs with a bit of juice in the ground would be ideal.”

Whelan said: “France was special for a number of different reasons, but we came here as a proven Group One horse and were chasing the win, not the prize money lower down.

“I thought I’d committed too soon but he pricked his ears and went again. I found a golden highway.”