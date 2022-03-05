Search

05 Mar 2022

RACING: The horses worth a bet at Wexford on Sunday

05 Mar 2022 7:00 PM

Wexford hosts a seven-race National Hunt card on Sunday, with 78 horses declared and a total prize-pot of €92,500.

The card opens at 2.10pm and closes at 5.30pm

Val O’Connell has described the going as Heavy, ahead of their first meeting of 2022.

Worth €22,000, the most valuable race of the afternoon is the two-mile Michael O’Murchadha Memorial Handicap Hurdle (3.55pm), with seven runners declared.

Blanketontheground hasn’t run since January last year, but had been in great form, since switching yards from John Walsh to Eoin McCarthy. She may well need this run, but if she can find anything like her earlier form then she’ll be in with a great shout. 

Clifton Warrior’s second last time out, at Down Royal, puts the lightly-raced six-year-old in the frame for this.

It’s clear a lot is thought of Arctic Warrior, whose latest two starts came in Grade One company, but form reading F,PU,F in three of his five runs since joining Willie Mullins in 2021 doesn’t leave you with a huge amount of confidence. However, if he shows the same potential he did on his sole win over two-and-a-half miles, he’s more than capable in this company.

Gjoumi bumped into one in the form of Burn The Evidence last time and enters calculations here.

Goulane Chosen, Ferdia and Future Proof complete the small field.

Opening the card at 2.10pm is the two-mile Wexford Mares Maiden Hurdle, with a full field declared.

Hauturiere has finished second on trips over two miles and two-and-a-half miles on her two starts over hurdles, with the form of her latest run working out well, as the three-quarter-length winner on that day finished behind none other than Grade One winner Minella Cocooner previously, before finishing a close third in a Listed contest since.

Both Kilbarry Chloe and Banntown Girl have been consistently hitting the post this season, and they will likely prove the main threat to Willie Mullins’ lightly-raced five-year-old.

Closing the card at 5.30pm is the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Auction Flat Race, with eight runners set to take on the two-mile trip.

The standout runner is the €28,000 purchase, Dancing City, who runs in the silks of dual-Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Al Boum Photo. He impressed on his sole start, winning a three-mile Point-To-Point at Borris House in December.

The unraced five-year-old Three Card Brag is next on the list, being related to some useful Hurdle and Chase winners.

Alpesh Amin was unlucky to lose out to Black Bamboo by a head at Limerick last month, with both finishing 18 lengths ahead of their next rival. A repeat of that performance puts him well in contention.

Wexford Selections

2.10pm Hauturiere

2.45pm The Blind Piper

3.20pm Donnrua Dream

3.55pm Blanketontheground

4.30pm Siberian Prince

5.00pm Duchess Ravenwaves

5.30pm Alpesh Amin

 

Local News

