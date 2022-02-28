Some interesting market movers for Cheltenham and Aintree after the weekend

There have been a couple of interesting moves in the betting market for the Cheltenham festival after another busy weekend of action on both sides of the Irish Sea.

The Supreme: Bring On the Night 20/1 from 33/1

One of the biggest moves was for Willie Mullins' Bring On The Night, another talented French recruit. He picked up stylishly to race away from Snake Oil in a maiden hurdle at Naas on Sunday. He is still behind the likes of Dysart Dynamo and Sir Gerhard, both also from the Mullins stable, for the Supreme on the opening day but one of those will be diverted to the Ballymore.

The Triumph Hurdle: Icare Allen 20/1 from 33/1, Knight Salute unchanged at 12/1 & Teddy blue 16/1 from 25/1

The Triumph Hurdle market remains one of the most interesting at the festival and Icare Allen put his hand up for a cut in price with an easy win at Fairyhouse on Saturday. His jumping wasn't always smooth but he proved he has a big engine with a facile victory, beating Prairie Dancer by seven and a half lengths.

Knight Salute kept his unbeaten run over hurdles going (now stands at five wins) with a workmanlike win over Teddy Blue at Kempton. Knight Salute isn't being considered in the same bracket at Irish raiders Vauban and Pied Piper but an unbeaten record will have to count for a lot at Prestbury Park. Teddy Blue might have troubled the winner at Kempton but for a mistake at the last hurdle and was certainly an eye-catcher having improved hugely from his previous run.

The Martin Pipe: The Goffer 10/1 from 14/1

The Goffer shortened again for the Martin Pipe at Cheltenham after getting his head in front at Thurles last Thursday. The Gordon Elliott-trained got his head in front for the first time this calendar year, beating the Willie Mullins-trained Berkshire Royal in the process.

The Mares Hurdle: Burning Victory 7/1 from 8/1 & Queens Brook 8/1 from 10/1

Both Burning Victory and Queens Brook shortened up for the Mare's Hurdle at Cheltenham after the pair met at Punchestown last week. Burning Victory quickened up nicely on heavy ground to beat Queens Brook who also has the option of going to the Coral Cup.

The Brown Advisory: Farouk D'alene 12/1 from 14/1

Farouk D'Alene has never been out of the front two in his four chase starts to date and won again at Navan last week, improving his reputation ahead of the Brown Advisory Novice's Chase. He held off Beacon Edge by a half a length on heavy ground and had his stablemate Braeside almost 30 lengths behind last week.

The Grand National: Any Second Now 12/1 form 16/1 & Escaria Ten 12/1 form 16/1

Looking to the Aintree showpiece in April, Ted Walsh's Any Second Now bolstered his claims with a stout effort to beat Escaria Ten at Fairyhouse over the weekend. Any Second Now was giving weight away to all of his rivals bar Coko Beach who finished well out of the frame but stayed on gamely to get his head in front. Escaria Ten was tough in defeat and wil be fancied by many for the Grand National. Both horses are now priced at 12/1. Enjoy D'Allen, recently purchased by JP McManus, is the current 10/1 market leader for the race.