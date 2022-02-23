Ted Walsh mulls Naas run for Any Second Now ahead of Grand National tilt

Any Second Now is likely to have his first run over fences since finishing third in the Grand National in Sunday’s BetVictor Chase at Naas.

His trainer, Ted Walsh, has no qualms about the 10-year-old reverting to two miles, especially having won the race two years ago.

A Cheltenham Festival winner in 2019 in the Kim Muir, Any Second Now was beaten eight lengths by Minella Times at Aintree despite being almost brought to a standstill at the 12th fence.

“He has a couple of options but the intention at the moment is to go to Naas. It’s a tidy race but so much about going suits us,” said Walsh.

⭐️ Any Second Now – a smart winner @NaasRacecourse in 2020 on this day. He finished a fine third in the 2021 Grand National for Ted Walsh #OnThisDay #RacingTV pic.twitter.com/jriroxr5Io — Racing TV (@RacingTV) February 23, 2022

“It’s next door to me, so it takes very little out of them. It only takes 10 minutes to get in and then when the race is over and the horse is cooled down, he’s back in his own stable in 10 minutes again. It has plenty of plusses for us.

“They always do a good job of the ground so we’ve no worries about that either, unless it was quick and it won’t be that!”

Regarding his weight in the Grand National this year of 11st 2lb, which sees him currently sit 10th on the list, Walsh said: “I don’t worry about it, there’s nothing you can do about it.

“You have to get there. And then you have to have a clear run. With the interference he got last year, it would have made no difference if he had 7lb less – he still wouldn’t have won.

“I don’t get caught up in the weight. You want a bit of luck. A few pounds here or there doesn’t bother me.”

Also among the entries for the Grade Three Chase are Gordon Elliott’s Andy Dufresne, Henry de Bromhead’s Captain Guinness and Notebook and Willie Mullins’ Royal Rendezvous and Cilaos Emery.