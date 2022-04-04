What is in your horoscope this week - April 4, 2022

These are the horoscopes for week commencing April 4, 2022.

Aquarius 21 January – 19 February

You’ll be ready to commit to a major plan or project as Mars aligns with Saturn in your sign. This week your decisive and determined mood could set you up to achieve great things. You’ll be well aware of any obstacles that await you, but you’ll also be ready to embrace the journey and all its up and downs. The key is good communication, which can resolve much.

Pisces 20 February – 20 March

Lovely Venus moves into your sign this week, which adds to your charm and appeal, Pisces. Thinking of a change of image? If so, this is a good time to go ahead. On a spiritual level, you may be ready to release an issue that has seemed insoluble. Constantly worrying about it won’t help, but letting it go can allow new ideas and options to show up, which could do the trick.

Aries 21 March – 20 April

The week gets off to a serious and very focused start as Mars aligns with Saturn. You’ll find it easy to concentrate and get things done, even though you may face delays. At the same time, lovely Venus moves into Pisces, which could make you very sensitive to and aware of others’ needs. Yet when it comes to someone in authority, it’s best to avoid conflict if you can.

Taurus 21 April – 21 May

It’s wise to pace yourself, as the Sun in a private sector encourages you to slow down and tie up loose ends. Even so, a very concentrated aspect in a high-flying zone suggests you’ll want to put maximum effort into getting a plan or project off the ground. A sound strategy could help you with this. Have something to share? From this weekend, you’ll be wonderfully expressive.

Gemini 22 May – 21 June

Eager to seize an opportunity? You may have to jump through a few hoops before you can get on board. However, if it means a lot to you, it’s worth it. When it comes to key ambitions, Venus’s move into a prominent zone could assist you in connecting to the right people. Finding it hard to talk about something? Mercury’s move into your spiritual sector might make this easier.

Cancer 22 June – 23 July

If you’ve avoided dealing with a tricky issue, then the Mars/Saturn tie could push you to sort it out. You may find yourself under pressure, which will act as a catalyst to getting it done. Need to close a deal or negotiate? If you do your research, you can do very well. From the weekend, Mercury’s move into Taurus adds sparkle to your social scene and encourages you to unwind.

Leo 24 July – 23 August

You’ll be ready for new adventures Leo, and key planets can find you eagerly seeking them out. Hoping to get someone to join you? They could come up with a raft of excuses and you’ll need to work hard to persuade them. Go easy with business and financial affairs too, as Jupiter’s alignment with Neptune might bring unrealistic expectations. Practical feedback may help.

Virgo 24 August – 23 September

This can be a positive week to do business if you’re willing to work hard and stick with the facts. A bold plan may be difficult to get off the ground unless you’re ready to pool resources and ask for advice. Someone with the right expertise could be a great help to you. There is potential for romance too, as someone might seem quite bewitching. Avoid rushing into anything.

Libra 24 September – 23 October

This week can see you determined to get something off the ground, even if you do face a few obstacles. If you have a brilliant entrepreneurial idea then you’ll be willing to do the groundwork to make sure it gets off to a good start. Romance-wise though, there could be a misunderstanding. Try not to take it too personally Libra, and it might soon blow over.

Scorpio 24 October – 22 November

Thinking of redecorating or having more serious work done on your home? Work out the costs first, and be sure you know what it entails. This is not a time to be half-hearted, especially if there’s a lot of money involved. When it comes to leisure and pleasure, you’ll be ready to indulge. Is romance in the air? You could be tempted to put someone on a pedestal, but it’s wiser not to.

Sagittarius 23 November – 21 December

The Sun’s presence in Aries encourages you to enjoy life and make the most of any opportunities for new adventures. Yet a determined Mars/Saturn alignment could keep you focused on a plan or project that you’re keen to get off the ground. If you want to impress someone with a potential money-making idea, then add some creative sparkle and it might be a real success.

Capricorn 22 December – 20 January

A powerful Mars/Saturn line-up in your money zone could inspire you to save for something you’re keen to accomplish. It might be paying off a debt, getting an item you really want, or accumulating cash for a rainy day. Have plans for your home? Work out the costs and take it from there. Inquisitive vibes can make for an enjoyable weekend with the one you love.

Birthday Luck

Monday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! You’ll have a superb ability to concentrate, which means you’ll accomplish all you set out to do, even if there are obstacles in your path. A word of advice: don’t put too much pressure on yourself.

Tuesday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! This looks to be a delightful year, when the cycle of giving and receiving is in perfect harmony. You’ll be a blessing to others, but also able to magnetize to yourself your heart’s true desire.

Wednesday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! You’ll discover something that nurtures you and feeds your soul. It may be certain activities, but it could also be a friendship or romance, or even taking up a hobby that sparks your enthusiasm.

Thursday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! This appears to be a very constructive year, when you can accomplish most things you set out to do. Your measured approach means others might consult you for your advice and practical know-how.

Friday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! Ideas can flow thick and fast, and your creative talents will be very much to the fore. If you think it, you’ll want to do it. Prioritizing your goals could help you to be much more productive.

Saturday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! You’ll be keen to set plans in motion that enhance security and encourage closer ties with family and friends. Have new plans? Don’t let doubts prevent you from carrying them out.

Sunday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! It’s a year of interesting discoveries, and your desire to get to the truth of certain matters could override other concerns. Letting go of whatever no longer serves you could be a relief and a release.