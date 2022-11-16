WATERFORD WEATHER: Mist and fog this morning (Nov 16) with coastal showers later

Mist and fog will be slow to clear in some inland parts this morning but it will otherwise be dry with sunny spells.
In the late afternoon some showers will develop in coastal areas and some may push inland in the east and turn heavy at times.
Highest temperatures of 7 to 11 degrees, in mostly light variable breezes.
Tonight, showers will affect many coastal counties around the country and some may extend into the southwest however other inland parts will remain dry with mist and fog developing.
A touch of grass frost can't be ruled out as lowest temperatures dip to between 0 and 4 degrees in light variable breezes.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.