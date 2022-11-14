Gardai investigating alleged early morning assault in Waterford

Gardaí in Waterford are investigating an alleged assault on The Quay in the early hours of Friday morning in which a man received facial injuries.
During the incident, a man in his thirties received a number of punches to the face resulting in injuries to his face and head.
The man was taken to University Hospital Waterford by ambulance.
The incident occurred sometime between 1am and 2.30am.
Anyone who witnessed the attack or who has CCTV footage or dash cam footage is asked to contact Waterford Garda Station.
