Waterford FC player nominated for PFA awards

Waterford's Phoenix Patterson. Pic: Sportsfile
Waterford FC player Phoenix Patterson has been nominated for The PFA Ireland First Division Player of the Year award alongside Galway United's Stephen Walsh and Treaty United's Enda Curran.
️The PFA Ireland First Division Player of the Year Nominees are: @EndaCurran1 | @TreatyUnitedFC@phoenix_p10 | @WaterfordFCie@walshy107 | @GalwayUnitedFC— PFA Ireland (@PFAIOfficial) November 9, 2022
Winners announced on November 1⃣9⃣th
#PFAIreland pic.twitter.com/AaBQbOJAk7
The impressive attacker has scored 20 goals in the league and playoffs this season which included a number of sensational free-kicks.
Phoenix Patterson Free kicks #LOI | @WaterfordFCie pic.twitter.com/utLWDJ4Xfx— SSE Airtricity League (@SSEAirtricityLg) October 4, 2022
Patterson has also been nominated for The PFA Ireland Young Player of the Year award alongside Andy Lyons of Shamrock Rovers and Joe Redmond of St Patrick's Athletic.
The winner of the POTY prizes will be announced on November 19.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.