Property watch: A house in Waterford with unrivalled sea views

A large detached house with fantastic sea views in the centre of Dunmore East upper village has come on the market.
The property features Oil fired central heating ad uPVC double glazed windows.
It also boasts a dual aspect living room with open fireplace and sea views.
The garden to the side is mainly in lawn with some ornamental planting and sea views to the south-east , taking in Hook Head.
This is a unique opportunity to acquire a substantial detached residence with sea views, a good size garden and off-street parking right in the centre of Dunmore East, viewing highly recommended.
Full details here
Use the arrow above to view next photo >
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.