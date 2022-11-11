Resurfacing works underway on street leading to Waterford City Square

Resurfacing works are underway on a street leading to Waterford City Square.
According to Waterford City and County Council, the works are taking place on Exchange Street on Friday November 11.
People can instead access City Square via Keiser Street.
Road Resurfacing works to Exchange Street, Waterford City 11th Nov. Access to City Square via Keiser Street #RoadAlert https://t.co/Mp0uSnxi69— Waterford City & County Council (@WaterfordCounci) November 10, 2022
