€5million funding announced for improvement works in Waterford town

Funding of over €5 million will see the regeneration of vacant properties in Cappoquin town along with pavement and improvement works in the town centre, it has been confirmed.

Waterford Fine Gael Senator John Cummins has welcomed the approval of over €5 million for Cappoquin under Category 1 of the Rural Regeneration and Development Fund (RRDF).

Minister Heather Humphrey’s will host the official national press launch of the successful projects in Cappoquin today where she will also open several enterprise centres in Tallow, Lismore, Villierstown and Cappoquin which have been funded by the Department of Rural and Community Development.

Senator Cummins said: “I am delighted to be able to welcome my Fine Gael colleague Minister Heather Humphrey’s to Cappoquin to open the newly restored Blackwater House enterprise centre and to announce the successful Category 1 applications under the latest round of the governments Rural Regeneration & Development Fund”.

“Over €5 million is being allocated to develop a series of projects in Cappoquin town, including:

Refurbishing 3 vacant and derelict properties – Fennell’s Pub, Uniacke’s Shop & Moore’s Hotel on Main Street as residential accommodation over office/professional services uses.

Refurbishing three 3 storey, 3 bedroom terraced townhouses at 6, 7 & 8 Main Street as dwelling units with ancillary mews accommodation at the rear on Green Street.

Public realm works at Market Square and Main Street including new pavements, new pedestrian crossing, public lighting, street furniture etc.

“In 2020, government allocated €1.2 million in funding to Cappoquin under Category 2 of the RRDF which brought many of these projects through the various design and approval stages. This follow-on funding of €5 million demonstrates the commitment of government to supporting rural Ireland and its towns and villages. Investments of this nature are key to unlocking the potential that exists in towns such as Cappoquin right across the country”.

“I’m delighted to have been able to work closely with Cllr. Declan Doocey and Minister Humphrey’s to deliver this very significant funding for Cappoquin. The total cost of this ambitious regeneration project is in the order of €6.3 million and it will be delivered with the assistance of several stakeholders including Waterford City and County Council, Cappoquin Regeneration Company, Cappoquin Community Development Company, Tomar Trust and Waterford Leader Partnership,” Cummins said.

He concluded by saying “I want to put on record my sincere thanks to all of the stakeholders who have worked so hard to get us to this point. This funding will enable these projects to now proceed which is very exciting. Regenerating our city, towns and villages is a big priority of mine and todays funding goes to show what can be achieved by all stakeholders working together with government. I wish everyone involved in the projects the very best and I look forward to seeing them delivered in the time ahead”.

Minister for Mental Health & Older People, Mary Butler TD, also welcomed the funding.

"I'm delighted to see this major funding announcement for Waterford which will fund a range of Town Centre projects, building on the Cappoquin Regeneration Strategy," Minister Butler said.

“Great credit is due to the Cappoquin Community Development CLG for their tireless work on this project - Chairperson Denis McCarthy, Ollie Wilkinson, Jack McGrath, and other committee members who brought this to fruition.

"Fianna Fáil has always supported rural communities and this development is proof of this Government’s support for a better future for rural Ireland," Minister Butler said.