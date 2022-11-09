Search for missing Waterford man stands down after discovery of body

The search for a missing Waterford man has stood down after the discovery of a body.
According to Gardaí, the man's body was found earlier today (November 9) in Waterford following a weeks-long search for 30-year-old Conor Gahan, who was missing since October 10.
No further information is available at this time.
Gardaí would like to thank public and media for their assistance in this matter.
