WATCH: Video on the 1922 Siege of Waterford is released

Group of Free State soldiers outside Granville Hotel with mine. Image: the National Library of Ireland
As part of the Waterford Commemorations Committee Programme for 2022, historian James Doherty has just released a film looking at the events of the 1922 Irish Civil War Siege of Waterford.
The work was funded by the Department of Tourism Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sports and Media.
The film focuses on events which took place in June and July, 1922.
Mr Doherty notes that Waterford county was very much a place of contrasts between the urban city and rural agrarian locations.
The city barracks became a key stronghold for the anti-Treaty side as the Civil War escalated.
