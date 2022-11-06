Witnesses to serious assault in Waterford asked to contact Gardaí

Gardaí are investigating a serious assault which occurred in a Waterford townland overnight.
Dungarvan officers are investigating the assault, which took place on Barrack Street in Tallow shortly after midnight on Tuesday November 2.
Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time or anyone who may have been travelling on the midnight bus from Lismore to Tallow to contact them at Dungarvan Garda Station 058 48600.
