Waterford council announces road closures to facilitate Winterval 2022 festival

Waterford City and County Council has announced road closures to facilitate the Winterval 2022 Christmas festival.

According to the council, Arundel Square (L5532 from its junction with Peter Street to Conduit Lane) will be closed from 11pm on Monday November 7, 2022, until 11pm on Sunday January 8, 2023.

The Bus Stop and Taxi Rank on Peter Street will reportedly operate as normal.

From 11am Monday November 14 until 11pm Friday December 30, Michael Street North (L1527 from its junction with Lady Lane and Patrick Street) will be closed for the Winterval Santa Installation.

On Friday November 18 from 2pm until 7pm, Barronstrand Street (L91092), Broad Street (L91092), and Great Georges Street (L90352) will close for the arrival of Santa Claus and the switching on of the Christmas Lights.

Peter Street (L5531), Patrick Street (L1525 from its junction with Mayors Walk), and Bakehouse Lane (L5530) will also close from 3.30pm until 6pm on the same day.

Note: Between 4pm and 4.30pm, there may be significant delays outbound on The Quay and through traffic should divert via Ashe Road.

From 10pm on Sunday November 13 2022 to 10pm on Sunday January 8 2023, O'COnnell Street (L1502 from its junction with Hanover Street to Sargents Lane) and Great Georges Street (L90352 from its junction with John Roberts Square) will be closed for the Christmas market.

On the following times and dates, the area known as John Roberts Square (consisting of the roads listed below) will be closed to facilitate the Winterval Festival:

11am Saturday November 19 until 10pm Sunday November 20

11am Saturday November 26 until 10pm Sunday November 27

11am Saturday December 3 until 10pm Sunday December 4

11am Saturday December 10 until 10pm Sunday December 11

11am Saturday December 17 until 10pm Sunday December 18

11am until 10pm each day from Monday 19 until Friday December 23

On Wednesday December 21 2022 from 4pm until 11pm the following public car park and roads shall close to facilitate a public outdoor Winterval Solstice Event:

Thomas Hill (L15021) - There will be no access to Thomas Hill from Francis Street, access from O’Connell Street shall be unaffected)

Meeting House Lane (L15022) – Residential Access only

Jenkins Lane Car Park (L90356) – All cars must vacate by 6pm

Little Patrick Street (L90355)

Each Saturday from Saturday November 19 2022 until Friday December 16 2022, the area known as Applemarket will be the host of the Santa’s Elves Christmas letter collection Winterval Event and other Christmas events.

Residential and Emergency Access to Spring Garden Alley will be unaffected.

The usual road closures for the Applemarket will apply.

Waterford City & County Council wishes to apologise for any inconvenience caused