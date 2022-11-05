Cast your vote for Waterford skate park mural and win yourself a cash prize

You can have your say on the type of mural chosen for a skate park in Waterford and can win a cash prize if your vote for the winning theme is chosen.
Waterford Walls and Dungarvan Skate Park are running a competition to choose the type of mural park users would like to see painted in the park !
Scan the QR code, fill out the form and you could win a €100 Elvery’s Sports voucher in time for Christmas !
The option with the most votes will be chosen and the artist will engage with skateboarders about the design. Get involved and share with your friends.
Wassim Aouachria, left, of Waterford celebrates after scoring his side's second goal with teammates Phoenix Patterson, centre, and Yassine En Neyah. PIC: Sportsfile
Pictured l-r: Jon Hawkins, GIS Project Leader; Conor Grant, A/Executive Technician; and David Quinn, Executive Planner, Waterford City and County Council
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.