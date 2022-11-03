WATERFORD WEATHER: Heavy showers with some hail and thunder

It will be sunny in many areas today (November 3), however there will be heavy showers in Munster and Connacht during the morning with some hail and thunder.
Temperatures will be quite cool with highs of 8 to 12 degrees.
Tonight will be mostly clear and dry with lows of 0 to 5 degrees, milder along Atlantic coasts.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.