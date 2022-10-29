Waterford council urges people to avoid 'dangerous' bonfires and fireworks this Halloween

Waterford City and County Council is urging people to avoid "dangerous" bonfires and fireworks.
In an appeal published on social media, the council is asking people to keep Waterford safe by reporting the storage and collection of materials for bonfires and fireworks.
In the post, they stated: "Please remember that bonfires and fireworks are dangerous. They cause injury to children each year, terrify pets and damage your environment."
This #Halloween,#KeepWaterfordSafe— Waterford City & County Council (@WaterfordCounci) October 28, 2022
Report the storage and collection of materials for #bonfires as soon as you see it by phoning Waterford City and County Council at 0818 10 2020
Report #fireworks to the Gardaí at 0188 666 111#Waterford pic.twitter.com/fuwvaLvatI
Please can report bonfire activity to Waterford City and County Council at 0818 10 2020 and report fireworks to Gardaí at 0188 666 111.
