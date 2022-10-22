€3.6 million extension of Waterford school to proceed to construction

A major extension at Glenbeg National School is to go ahead at a cost of €3.6 million, it has been confirmed.

Waterford Fine Gael Senator John Cummins has announced that a major extension to Glenbeg National School is to proceed to construction. The project includes two 80m2 mainstream classrooms, including en-suite toilets, two ASD classrooms, two Special Education Teacher rooms, a sensory room, multi-purpose activity space, offices and a staff room. The overall cost of the project is in the region of €3.6 million.

Senator Cummins said: “This is a very significant investment by government in Glenbeg National School. I have had the pleasure of working with the school for quite some time on this major project and the approval to proceed with its construction is a very exciting milestone for the entire school community. I want to compliment the past and present board of management led by chairman David Walsh for the work they put into this project. I particularly want to thank Principal Catherine Fitzgerald for her trojan and tireless work in getting this long sought-after extension over the line.

“Planning permission was approved early last year; however the last number of months have been quite challenging with construction inflation challenging the viability of the project, but I am delighted that the Department of Education has sanctioned an uplift in the project costs, and it will now proceed without delay.

“When I visited the school earlier this year, I pledged to assist the school in getting this project over the line. While it has certainly been challenging given the upward pressure on construction costs, thankfully we have finally arrived at a point where this project can proceed. The successful tenderer FDY Civil Engineering & Construction Ltd are expected to be on site this side of Christmas which is very exciting,” he said.

“The need for this extension has existed for quite some time because the school has been using four unsuitable prefabricated classrooms. Student and staff numbers have increased considerably in recent years and this project will future proof the school for the next generation of young pupils. I am absolutely thrilled for the excellent staff, students, parents and Board of Management, past and present of Glenbeg National school,” Senator Cummins added.