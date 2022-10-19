Waterford council reminds motorists of current road closures and traffic systems

Waterford council is reminding motorists of current road closures and traffic systems around the county.
Manor Street in Waterford City will be closed to traffic today (Wednesday October 19) with local access only, while diversions are in place due to roadworks on the R680 The Manor up until October 21.
According to the Map Alerter service, works will move to Parnell Street on Monday October 24.
A stop and go traffic system is in place at Glenaphuca Junction R677 up until October 21.
Motorists are advised to drive with caution.
