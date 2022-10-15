Planning permission granted for new wastewater treatment system at Waterford school

Planning permission for the installation of a new wastewater treatment system at a Waterford school has been granted.
The application was submitted to Waterford City and County Council by Fenor National School in Tramore in August 2022, with the decision made this week.
Works will include the decommissioning of the existing wastewater treatment system and percolation area to make way for the new system.
The annual inflation rate in Ireland remained at 9.1 percent in July of 2022, the highest level in 38 years
The 2022 ‘Spooky Tunnel’ experience will be in place for the public to enjoy from Friday 28th October to Thursday 3rd November.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.