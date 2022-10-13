WATERFORD WEATHER: Dry with sunny spells and light wind

Dry weather with some sunny spells can be expected today (October 13) with highest temperatures of 12 to 16 degrees in light to moderate south to southwest winds.
Tonight, patchy rain will clear from the southeast but another band of showery rain will track southeastwards across the country overnight.
Lowest temperatures of 5 to 10 degrees in a light to moderate south to southwest or variable breeze.
Tomorrow there will be sunshine and scattered showers.
By early evening most places will be dry but later in the evening frequent showers will move into western coastal counties, with heavy and thundery downpours possible.
There will be mostly light to moderate southerly winds, however they will become fresh to strong and gusty in western coastal counties during the evening.
Highest temperatures of 9 to 14 degrees.
