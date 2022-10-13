PICTURES: Waterford city shopfronts from a decade ago - do you remember them all?

Have a look at these pictures of shopfronts around Waterford City and see if you can recognise what used to be there a decade prior.
Click 'Next' through the gallery to check if you're right!
Pictures via Google Streetscape
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.