Search

08 Oct 2022

Waterford mural is up for monthly international award | Get voting...

Waterford mural is up for monthly international award | Get voting...

Reporter:

David Power

08 Oct 2022 9:53 AM

A mural in Watford is on a short list for an international award, with voting now open. 

Every month the international Street Art Cities platform shares the latest street art of the month through a series of Instagram polls.

Voted by its audience a shortlist of 25 artworks make it to the 'best of' final and now everybody can vote their favorite artist to the top spot. 

Portuguese Mr Kas' mural for Waterford Walls is in the shortlist, so the organisers say it is time to support your local artwork and call out to vote:

This month you'll find a fine selection of murals in  Belgium (Roeselare), Croatia (Zagreb), France (Toul, Villers-Ecalles), Germany (Weeze), Georgia (Tbilisi), Ireland (Waterford), Italy (Gherardi, San Pietro Magisano, Stornara), Kosovo (Mostar),the Netherlands (Hoorn), Spain (Ibros, Espina de Tremor, Reinosa, Vicar), Sweden (Göteborg), UK (Belfast, Glasgow Southend-on-Sea) and the USA (Las Vegas, New York).

Discover all 25, share the poll and let your audience vote for their favorite artist.

You can place your vote here
Voting closes on Sunday October 9th at midnight CET. 

Street Art Cities is the world's leading urban art database, thanks to a global community of hunters, artists, galleries, and festivals you can find street art in more than 1000 cities of the world. Almost 40.000 locations have been registered, making it the world's biggest street art map. Download the free Street Art Cities app and "explore cities through Street Art"

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Subscribe Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media