Waterford hospital among the least overcrowded nationwide today (Oct 4)

University Hospital Waterford (UHW) is among the least overcrowded hospitals in Ireland today (October 4).
According to the latest Trolley Watch report from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO), a total of 529 patients are waiting for beds, with 468 patients waiting in emergency departments and 61 in wards.
Just two people each are waiting for beds at UHW, Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise and Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore.
CUH is the most overcrowded with 70 people waiting for beds, followed by 56 at University Hospital Galway, and 53 at University Hospital Limerick.
Eighteen patients under the age of 16 are waiting in emergency departments, with 8 at Our Lady's Children's Hospital Crumlin, 9 at Temple Street Children's University Hospital, and 1 in Cork University Hospital (CUH).
Just five hospitals out of the 32 included in the report are free from overcrowding.
This includes Connolly Hospital, National Children's Hospital Tallaght, Bantry General Hospital, Nenagh General Hospital, and Our Lady's Hospital Navan.
