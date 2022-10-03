Speeding motorist arrested in Waterford for driving under the influence

A motorist has been arrested in Waterford for driving at dangerous speeds on a national road.
According to Gardaí, the Waterford Roads Policing Unit (RPU) were conducting speed checks on the N25 when they observed a car travelling at 149km/h on a 100km/h road.
The driver was stopped and it was discovered they were over the legal limit.
They were arrested and proceedings are to follow.
