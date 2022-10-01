Motorists advised of road closure in Waterford next week

A road in Waterford will be closed to traffic on Monday (October 3).
The L7030 Piquets Cross to Clashroe will be inaccessible to vehicles to facilitate road surfacing works.
Diversions will be in place.
