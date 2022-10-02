Planning permission granted for new astroturf pitch at Waterford football club

Planning permission has been granted for the installation of a new astroturf pitch at a Waterford football club.
An application was submitted to Waterford City and County Council by De La Salle Football Club in June this year, with a decision made this week.
Permission includes the proposed pitch with all associated site works to include perimeter netting approximately 12 metres high, lighting and perimeter fencing, together with all other associated site works.
Works can go ahead provided no appeal against the decision is lodged.
