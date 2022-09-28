WATERFORD WEATHER: Sunny spells and scattered showers expected today (Sep 28)

Sunny spells and scattered showers are expected throughout today (September 28) along with moderate winds.
According to Met Éireann, showers will ease up later with cold afternoon temperatures of just 11 to 14 degrees.
Tonight will be mostly dry with clear spells and temperatures are expected to dip to between 3 and 7 degrees, bringing with it a touch of frost, mist and fog patches in light winds.
Thursday (September 29) will be a sunny day with a chance of isolated showers in the west and a little cloudier in the east.
Highest afternoon temperatures of 14 to 16 degrees can be expected as moderate northerly winds gradually fall light and variable.
